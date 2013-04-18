Niners aware of Chris Culliver's lewd Instagram post

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback is in line for more criticism after he used his Instagram account to post a potentially offensive iPhone text message exchange between friends, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Harrison: The 13 best games of 2013
Elliot Harrison picks the 13 best games on tap for the 2013 season -- including the possible last hurrah for a key QB rivalry. More ...
The screen grab spotlights dialogue that describes women in derogatory terms. Culliver's message went out to 30,000 followers of his account.
When made aware of Culliver's posting, the 49ers released a statement Thursday night from general manager Trent Baalke: "We are aware of the matter, and it is being handled internally."
Culliver found himself at the center of a media firestorm during Super Bowl week when he made anti-gay comments during a radio interview with comedian Artie Lange.
The 49ers denounced those comments, and Culliver quickly apologized. Next came the obligatory media-driven penance tour, including work with The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis and suicide intervention to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.