Niners' Aldon Smith breaks silence, says 'stay positive'

We haven't heard much from Aldon Smith since his April 13 booking for making a false report of a bomb threat at Los Angeles International Airport.
In fact, we haven't heard anything at all. That changed -- at least in the digital realm -- Monday night, when the troubled San Francisco 49ers linebacker broke his public silence on Twitter.
The Niners exercised their fifth-year option on Smith last week, jumping his salary to $9.754 million in 2015.
Smith is currently facing both legal problems and the very real threat of a lengthy NFL suspension. We can imagine the 49ers are already prepared to lose their best pass rusher for part of the 2014 season.
