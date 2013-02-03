Nine unbelievable moments from Super Bowl XLVII

NEW ORLEANS -- It's too early to say whether Super Bowl XLVII is the greatest big game of them all. It's not too early to say that this was the craziest. There were more jaw-dropping, "what the heck just happened?" moments in this game than any we can remember. If this Super Bowl was the final act of a movie, we'd criticize it for being too unbelievable. But it all happened Sunday night in the Superdome.