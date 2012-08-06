Nine things to know about latest NFL depth charts

With the first full slate of preseason games starting Thursday, every NFL team has to release an unofficial depth chart. And then every beat writer in the country has to dissect such release.
Some teams like the Green Bay Packers release a depth chart that doesn't remotely line up with how players are getting snaps in practice. We tend to ignore those. But there are little nuggets on other teams that are worth noting.
- The Denver Broncos listed Knowshon Moreno as their fourth-string running back. Yikes. Former first-round draft pick Robert Ayers also is listed as a backup.
- As Brian MacIntyre noted, David Garrard is listed as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.
- We noted Saturday, Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis could lose his starting job to Richard Marshall. The team's depth chart confirmed the demotion.
- Legedu Naanee, Chad Johnson and Davone Bess are listed as the Dolphins' starting wideouts. This Chad Johnson revival should make it into the regular season. Brian Hartline remains sidelined and on the second team.
- Atlanta Falcons corner back Asante Samuel is listed as a backup to Dunta Robinson and Brent Grimes. All three cornerbacks should be on the field most plays.
- Brandon Tate is a starting wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. There are a lot of horses still in this race, though, including Armond Binns and rookie Mohamed Sanu.
- Taylor Mays is listed as the starting strong safety for Cincinnati. The Bengals do a good job rehabbing other teams' draft busts.
- Daniel Thomas is listed as Reggie Bush's backup in Miami. Steve Slaton is next, with Lamar Miller behind him.
- The Baltimore Ravens don't play games with their depth chart. Rookie Courtney Upshaw is an immediate starter. Outside linebacker Sergio Kindle is his backup.