Nine players headed for a bigger role: Defense

Devin Taylor and Ezekiel Ansah, Detroit Lions pass rushers: The Lions had the depth to bring Ansah along relatively slowly last year. Sure, he started 12 games. But the team was careful to spot his snaps, especially on rushing downs. Ansah will now be asked to play every down, and the Lions need him to be a difference-maker. Taylor, meanwhile, is a promising fourth-round pick from 2013. He held his own in over 300 snaps last year. New defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has made it clear that he expects Taylor to have a big role following the departures of Willie Young and Israel Idonije.