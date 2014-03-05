Nine biggest wild cards in free agency

A lot of the names on this list are young, talented players with track records of success. But they are coming off value-diminishing seasons. McFadden has never been the most instinctive player, but no one has ever questioned how hard he runs. Don't expect McFadden to ever reach the dizzying heights of 2010 again (1,664 yards from scrimmage with 10 scores in 13 games). In the right system, however, he could be a valuable offensive piece that splits carries.