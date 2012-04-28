Nick Toon, son of ex-Jet Al Toon, drafted by Saints

NEW YORK -- Jets great Al Toon's NFL career ended early because of concussions. That didn't stop his son, Nick Toon, from pursuing his NFL dream, one that was realized Saturday when the New Orleans Saints selected with a fourth-round pick (No. 122) in the draft.
Toon played his college ball at Wisconsin, where he sometimes struggled with injuries. But NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said he heard great reports on Toon's route-running ability, which isn't a surprise, considering his pedigree.
"My dad was a great football player and a great resource of mine growing up," Nick Toon said, according to The Associated Press. "He has been a great sounding board for me throughout my career, my entire life -- a great blueprint as far as a football player. Just a good person and a good leader."
Toon had 64 receptions for 926 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior season, and he's now joining a Saints offense that knows how to maximize receiver talent. Marques Colston and Lance Moore produce because of their intelligence as well as their athleticism, and Toon should fit right in with that mold.
"He's a real smart guy, so he's going to be able to play more than one position for us," Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. told The AP. "We can put him inside, we can put him outside."
The Saints lost Robert Meachem to the San Diego Chargers in free agency this offseason, so there is an opportunity for Toon to take snaps right away.