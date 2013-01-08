Nick Saban swats down NFL rumors one more time

Rumors of Nick Saban being lured back to the NFL were always half-baked. Closer to fantasy than reality.
Fresh off Monday night's 42-14 stomping of Notre Dame in the BCS Championship Game, the Alabama coach attempted to silence those whispers once and for all on Tuesday morning.
"How many times do you think I've been asked to put it to rest?" Saban told The Associated Press. "And I've put it to rest, and you continue to ask it. So I'm going to say it today, that -- you know, I think somewhere along the line you've got to choose. You learn a lot from the experiences of what you've done in the past.
"I came to the Miami Dolphins, what, eight years ago for the best owner, the best person that I've ever had the opportunity to work for. And in the two years that I was (with the team, from 2005 to 2006), had a very, very difficult time thinking that I could impact the organization in the way that I wanted to or the way that I was able to in college, and it was very difficult for me."
Saban has stressed repeatedly he has no "unfinished business" in the pros. Maybe that will change down the road, but for Saban -- already making a hill of dough in a dream job -- the prospect of leaving eternally talent-rich Alabama to rebuild a down-on-its-luck NFL club is nonexistent.