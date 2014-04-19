Nick Saban: Peyton Manning, Adam Gase followed rules

The "incident" -- if we can call it that -- enters murky grounds, as the spirit of the CBA clause was meant to keep players from being forced to work during the offseason. If every interaction is scrutinized, it then becomes difficult for the league to decide what type of contact a coach and player can have during the offseason. For instance, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and coach Jason Garrett attended a Duke-UNC basketball game together and were shown on TV in Jerry Jones' suite during the Final Four this offseason.