Nick Saban not interested in NFL return, likes Alabama

Everyone knows about Saban's unsuccessful two-year stint with the Miami Dolphins. Challenges always are intriguing, but it's no surprise Saban is content in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He's the highest-paid coach in college football ($5.3 million in 2012) and is king of the SEC (which makes him king of the South). Saban will recruit one of the top classes every year and doesn't have to deal with the drama of the professional realm.