Nick Mangold: Bill Belichick got heated after late hit

"He got heated about it," Mangold said. "I was a little surprised by that. I figured he'd have a little bit more poise. But it's obviously an intense game, intense rivalry and tempers flare. I'm not really sure (what Belichick said). I didn't catch it. There was a decent amount of yelling. So I couldn't tell you. You'll have to go to the NFL mics. I'm sure they've got plenty around."