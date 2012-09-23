Nick Folk boots Jets past Dolphins in overtime

MIAMI -- Nick Folk received a reprieve when his blocked field-goal attempt was negated by a timeout, and his second try was a successful 33-yarder with 6:04 left, giving the New York Jets a 23-20 overtime victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Mark Sanchez hit Santonio Holmes for a 38-yard gain to set up the kick. Two plays later, Folk's try was blocked, but the officials whistled the play dead just as the ball was snapped because the Dolphins had called timeout.
On the previous possession, Dan Carpenter was wide left on a 48-yard field-goal attempt that would have given the Dolphins (1-2) the victory.
Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis and Dolphins running back Reggie Bush both left the game with left knee injuries.
