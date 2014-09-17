Nick Foles, Tony Romo or Eli Manning: Trustiest NFC East QB?

Tony Romo doesn't seem to be completely healthy yet; he looks to have lost some of his ability to move around and has not regained velocity on all throws. Eli Manning doesn't look like he's familiar with the Giants' new system, although some of his issues could be blamed on his receivers running routes incorrectly. Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, could end up being the best of the bunch when it's all said and done -- after all, he has what is probably the best receiving corps and a great running game working for him, and he's in a system that's perfect for him -- but we need more time to give him a full evaluation.