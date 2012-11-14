Nick Foles 'ready' for Philadelphia Eagles if Michael Vick is out

The Eagles have little to play for this season, so the time could be right anyway for Foles to take over and see if he can start to prove he's the QB of the future. Vick struggled most of this season and no longer is the dynamic playmaker he was for the Atlanta Falcons and early in his Eagles tenure. Foles' performance down the stretch could be a factor in evaluating if Reid deserves to return for a 15th season, though that appears a long shot.