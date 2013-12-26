Nick Foles on ugly game vs. Cowboys: 'It was a bad day'

When the Eagles come to town Sunday night, the Cowboys know they won't see the same Nick Foles who imploded against Dallas back in October.
During a campaign in which the Philadelphia quarterback has played at a Pro Bowl level, Foles put together his worst day in a loss to the 'Boys back in Week 7. Despite averaging 287 yards and 2.7 passing touchdowns per game this season, Foles sputtered for just 80 yards with a 37.9 completion rate before exiting with a concussion.
"There's just some things in life that if you try to figure it out, it will drive you crazy," Foles said this week, per Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It's easy just to say, 'It was a bad day.' If I look into every little meaning and every little thing I did and try to break it down, I'd drive myself crazy."
Foles acknowledged that he spent part of this week watching tape of that performance, but more as a guide to the Cowboys' defense than his own play. He bounced back two games later to toss an NFL-record-tying seven touchdown passes against the Oakland Raiders, bolstering a campaign that's seen Foles throw 25 scoring passes to just two picks in 12 appearances.
For all the hubbub over Tony Romo's availability for Sunday night, it might not matter if the scattershot Dallas defense -- ranked last in the league -- can't put a clamp on Chip Kelly's attack. The Eagles can beat teams through the air, but Philly is even more potent on the ground, where LeSean McCoy is lashing opponents to the tune of 98.4 yards per outing.
Talk all you want about Tony, but shutting down Foles and Co. is the key for Dallas on Sunday night.
