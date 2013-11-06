Around the League

Nick Foles, Jason Campbell among players of the week

Published: Nov 06, 2013 at 01:57 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The two quarterbacks who won the Week 9 offensive players of the week awards started the season on the bench, underscoring the importance of backup quarterbacks.

Nick Foles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles' perfect passer rating and record-tying seven touchdowns passes earned him the NFC player of the week award for Week 9.

In the AFC, veteran Jason Campbell took home the award. Campbell completed 23 of 35 passes (65.7 percent) for 262 yards with three touchdowns versus zero interceptions and a 116.6 passer rating, leading the Cleveland Browns to a 24-18 victory over the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Cameron Wake

On the defensive side of the ball, Cameron Wake got the AFC award this week to go along with his "Wake-off" safety for the Miami Dolphins. The defensive end was unblockable in the win, totaling three sacks plus a forced fumble and recovery to go along with the game-winning play.

Shea McClellin's five tackles and three sacks lead the Chicago Bears to a huge division win over the rival Green Bay Packers that earned him the defensive player of the week award in the NFC.

Golden Tate's tide-turning punt return for the Seattle Seahawks helped him earn the NFC special teams award for Week 9. Tate averaged 30.7 yards per return, including a long 71-yarder.

New York Jets kicker Nick Folk won the AFC award after converting all four of his field goals in a big 26-20 win over the New Orleans Saints.

