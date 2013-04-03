Around the League

Nick Foles: 'I can run' Philadelphia Eagles' new offense

Published: Apr 03, 2013 at 05:22 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Nick Foles has heard the concerns that he isn't a great fit for a Chip Kelly-run offense. It's hard not to hear them when he's being peppered with questions on the matter.

Speaking Wednesday for the first time since Kelly took over as coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Foles was described as a "little edgy" by NFL.com's Albert Breer. The Philadelphia Inquirer said a "different" Foles met reporters with a "chip on his shoulder." And it's only April!

"I wouldn't be right here, right now, if I didn't fit," the Eagles quarterback said, according to the Inquirer. "I'd be somewhere else. I want to be here. I love this team. I love this city."

There were rumors that the Eagles would trade Foles to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Philadelphia never seemed interested in the move (the Chiefs, for what it's worth, appeared to be targeting Alex Smith all along). Foles doesn't have the same mobility as Michael Vick or previous quarterbacks who've played for Kelly, but the coach's offense is flexible. It will play to his quarterback's strengths, and Foles is a promising prospect.

"I feel like I can go in and run anything. ... I have no concerns," Foles said.

We're not sure that Foles really is battling Vick for the starting quarterback job. Vick's contract indicates that he's the heavy favorite to start. Foles is the favorite to be the backup, but newly signed reserve Dennis Dixon has previous experience under Kelly from their Oregon days.

