Nick Foles: DeSean Jackson 'was a great teammate'

A big part of the success Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles had during his breakout 2013 season went back to his on-field connection with DeSean Jackson.
Jackson was Foles' top receiver, leading the team in catches, yards and touchdowns. Jackson, of course, took all that production to the Washington Redskins after his surprising release last month, leaving Foles without one of the weapons that helped make him so effective.
"You know, it's surprising," Foles said to CSN Philly's Derrick Gunn. "But at the same time, you learn that it's a business. It's a tough business, at times. We develop a lot of friendships on a team and I've had many of my close teammates let go. It's very tough, but at the same time, you know it's part of the game, part of the business."
Foles didn't have any issues with Jackson's personality. It's believed the wide receiver's temperament helped grease the skids for his exit.
"He was a great teammate to me," Foles said. "We had a great relationship on and off the field. Everybody has other things going on, but to me personally, I really enjoyed playing with him and I'm excited that he landed on his feet. He's a heck of a player."
If the Eagles don't get off to the same kind of start on offense this season, you can already hear the criticisms for letting Jackson walk away -- to a division rival no less.
