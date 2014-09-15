Nick Foles, Darren Sproles lead Eagles over Colts

Sproles had seven receptions for 152 yards to go along with a touchdown run as the Eagles (2-0) won their first game on the road for the sixth consecutive season. Philadelphia, which stormed back from a 17-0 halftime deficit to beat Jacksonville 34-17 in Week 1, also became the fourth team in the last 30 years to win consecutive games in which it trailed by 14 or more points in the 2nd half, according to STATS.