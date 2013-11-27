Nick Foles, Big Ben lead NFL players of the month

Just announced as the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback for the remaining of the season, Nick Foles can celebrate with the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for November.
From 0-4 ... to playoff contenders? Bucky Brooks explains how Big Ben and Co. have found new life this season. READ
Foles not only led to the Eagles to the top of the NFC East, but he also posted the highest passer rating (152.8) for any calendar month in NFL history.
He completed 51 of 72 passes (70.8 percent) for 932 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions after returning from a Week 7 concussion.
Foles isn't the only quarterback to turn his team's fortunes around. Ben Roethlisberger was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month, overcoming the worst start in franchise history to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 5-2 record over their past seven games.
Roethlisberger completed 97 of 157 passes (61.8 percent) for 1,188 yards with 11 touchdowns versus three interceptions and a 100.5 passer rating in November.
AFC Defensive Player of the Month:New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones, who registered 17 tackles and four sacks.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Month:Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who made all nine field goals he attempted.
NFC Defensive Player of the Month:Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, who had 35 tackles, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble as the Panthers went 4-0 during November.
Here are the rest of November's honorees:
NFC Special Teams Player of the Month:St. Louis Rams kick returner Tavon Austin, who scored four touchdowns -- one punt return (98 yards), two receiving (81 and 57) and one rushing (65). Austin averaged 75.3 yards per touchdown, the highest by a rookie in one calendar month in NFL history.
Offensive Rookie of the Month:Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon, who completed 62 of 88 passes (70.5 percent) for 785 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception for a 119.7 passer rating.
Defensive Rookie of the Month:New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, who had 22 tackles, including four tackles for loss and one-half sack.
The league also announced players of the week for Week 12. Here's the list of winners:
The latest "Around The League Podcast" previewed all three of the big Thanksgiving games on the schedule.