Nick Foles battling concussion, Eagles coach Kelly says

The last time the Philadelphia Eagles played the New York Giants, back in Week 5, a hamstring injury to Michael Vick propelled backup quarterback Nick Foles into the fray.
Eagles coach Chip Kelly told reporters Monday that Foles sustained a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys and now finds himself mired in the league's protocol for head injuries. That opens the door for the return of Vick -- if he's healthy.
If Vick's not healthy, rookie Matt Barkley will be next in line after closing out matters against Dallas.
If the Eagles (3-4) have their choice, Vick would return to the starting role after Foles completed 11 of 29 passes for just 80 yards on Sunday. Right now, we don't know if one, two or three passers will be ready for action against New York.