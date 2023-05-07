Nick Foles addresses future after release from Colts: 'Almost every year of my career I've almost retired'

Foles sounds content with the team's decision, but the parting of ways leaves one of the league's unlikeliest Super Bowl MVPs in recent memory with a decision to make about his future.

His Indianapolis reunion with Reich in 2022 brought the two together five years after they won Super Bowl LII as quarterback and offensive coordinator with the Eagles. But running it back in a third locale appears farfetched.

Reich and the Panthers just spent the No. 1 overall pick on a potential franchise QB of their own, Bryce Young. And Carolina tabbed Andy Dalton as its veteran leader of the group with a two-year deal in March while Foles still remained on Indy's roster.

Now 34 years old, Foles could potentially fulfill a mentor role for another squad. He could also be forced to play the waiting game until an injury opens up a roster spot during training camp -- if he even wants to give Year 12 in the NFL a go at all.

"Shoot, almost every year of my career I've almost retired," Foles said. "Every offseason, I think, 'Do I still want to play? Do I still want to keep going?'"

Should Foles ultimately decide to keep going, he'll do so on his seventh NFL team and fifth in six years (barring a return to an old haunt).