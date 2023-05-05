Around the NFL

Colts release QB Nick Foles after one season

Published: May 05, 2023 at 03:59 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Nick Foles era in Indianapolis is over.

The Colts released Foles on Friday, the team announced.

The 6-foot-6, 243-pound Foles, 34, was signed by the Colts a little less than one year ago. He appeared in three games (two starts) for Indianapolis last season, completing 25 of 42 passes for 224 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. The Colts lost both of his starts late in the season after cycling through Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger.

The quarterback picture changed dramatically for the Colts last week in the 2023 NFL Draft when they selected Florida's Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. The team already had signed Gardner Minshew away from the Eagles, where Minshew played with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Foles etched his name into the history books when he replaced an injured Carson Wentz for the Eagles late in the 2017 NFL season and led Philadelphia to a title in Super Bowl LII, earning the game's Most Valuable Player award. He was never really able to maintain success after that, although the Eagles did go 4-1 in the regular season and win a playoff game with Foles as a starter the following year.

A third-round pick out of Arizona in 2012, Foles has appeared in 71 regular-season games (58 starts), completing 62.4% of his passes for 14,227 yards, 82 TDs and 47 INTs in his career, making the Pro Bowl in 2013. He's also started all six of his postseason games, winning four of them and completing 68.1% of his passes for 1,633 yards, 11 TDs and five picks.

