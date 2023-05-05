Colts release QB Nick Foles after one season

The quarterback picture changed dramatically for the Colts last week in the 2023 NFL Draft when they selected Florida's Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. The team already had signed Gardner Minshew away from the Eagles, where Minshew played with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Foles etched his name into the history books when he replaced an injured Carson Wentz for the Eagles late in the 2017 NFL season and led Philadelphia to a title in Super Bowl LII, earning the game's Most Valuable Player award. He was never really able to maintain success after that, although the Eagles did go 4-1 in the regular season and win a playoff game with Foles as a starter the following year.