Nick Fairley to Detroit Lions' injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lion have put defensive tackle Nick Fairley on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
The 2011 first-round draft pick started seven of 13 games, had 5.5 sacks and 35 tackles after a lackluster rookie year. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to DUI and reckless driving and was sentenced to a six-month suspended jail term, a year of probation and a $600 fine. He hopes a pretrial diversion program will allow those charges to be dismissed.
Detroit has signed Ogemdi Nwagbuo to fill the spot. The former Michigan State player has 35 games of NFL experience with Carolina and San Diego.
