Nick Fairley pleads not guilty in DUI case

UPDATE:Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley plead not guilty Thursday in Mobile, Ala., to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and attempting to elude police, according to the Associated Press.
The Detroit Free Press first reported that Fairley's lawyer said his client planned to plead not guilty.
Jeremiah: OKC Thunder of the NFL?
The NBA's OKC Thunder are young, talented and exciting. Is there an NFL equivalent? Daniel Jeremiah has one team in mind. More ...
The lawyer, Sid Harrell, told the Detroit Free Press that it was too early to know if a plea deal can be reached.
State troopers say Fairley was driving his Cadillac Escalade at 100 mph on Interstate 10 early on May 27. Fairley also was cited for reckless driving, no proof of insurance and having an open container of alcohol.
Fairley has a separate hearing July 31 in Mobile for a marijuana possession charge.
Lions cornerback Aaron Berry, meanwhile, has yet to be arraigned for his recent DUI. It's sadly become difficult to keep all of the Lions' arrests straight this offseason.