Nick Fairley attends rookie symposium after arrests

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley didn't attend a rookie symposium in 2011 -- just like the rest of that year's draft class. After two arrests this offseason, he's trying to make amends.
Fairley received permission from the NFL to attend this week's session in Aurora, Ohio, along with the class of 2012.
Breer: Risky business
"Nick knows that his actions will speak louder than his words in accepting responsibility and moving forward," Lions president Tom Lewand told Detroitlions.com on Thursday. "Asking to attend this year's symposium is clearly a positive action and a step in the right direction."
The news comes on the same morning that Fairley pleaded not guilty to a DUI and eluding police. He also was arrested for possession of marijuana this offseason.
Going to the symposium is a good public-relations move for Fairley. He also might be trying to get the NFL to reduce a potential suspension. That doesn't make his move any less smart. There are a lot of great messages at the symposium, and Fairley clearly has a lot to learn.
Just being in attendance will remind rookies what not to do as they start their NFL careers.