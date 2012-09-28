Nick Eason: Richie Incognito among dirtiest NFL players

Richie Incognito might have plenty of defensive linemen for friends, but it appears the Miami Dolphins guard is making enemies in the trenches as well.
This season, defensive end Antonio Smith accused Incognito of trying to break his ankle in the Houston Texans' 30-10 season-opening win over the Dolphins. Smith was fined $21,000 by the NFL for kicking Incognito, who went unpunished.
Now, Arizona Cardinals defensive end Nick Eason is calling out Incognito by labeling him "one of the dirtiest players in the NFL." The Cardinals face the Dolphins on Sunday, and with Eason set to fill in for Darnell Dockett as a starter, the rematch has opened old wounds.
"I had a little experience with him many years ago when he spit in my face," Eason said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday. "I've never had a player or person in my life spit in my face. It took everything in my power to restrain myself because it was a really close game.
"I'm excited to see (him). Usually the players who do that are the non-athletic guys who can't block people, so they play dirty."
It appears Eason is referring to a 2009 regular-season finale in which his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, beat the Dolphins 30-24. A change of venue hasn't made Eason forget the alleged incident.
But whether or not he's familiar with the phrase "spitting in the wind," Eason promises that he won't let his emotions get the best of him.
"Definitely no retaliation," Eason said. "I won't do that and bring selfish motives into the game."
Let's keep this game loogie-free, everyone.