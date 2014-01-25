Nick Caserio to stay with Patriots after Dolphins' offer

'ATL Podcast'
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio has decided to stay with New England despite being offered the Dolphins' GM job, per a source informed of Miami's search.
Rapoport reported earlier Saturday that Caserio stayed in Miami overnight after interviewing with the Dolphins on Friday.
With Caserio rejecting the job offer, the Dolphins have three finalists remaining for the only open GM position in the NFL. Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Lake Dawson, Miami assistant GM Brian Gaine and Tampa Bay Buccaneers director of player personnel Dennis Hickey are in the race after Miami mutually parted ways with Jeff Ireland in early January.
