Nick Caserio interviewed again by Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio stayed in Miami overnight after interviewing Friday and continued his interview with the Dolphins on Saturday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the Dolphins' search. The 'Fins have entered the finalist stage, and Saturday's meeting with Caserio was an "extended first interview," according to Rapoport.
Caserio, 38, has been with New England since 2001. He started off as a personnel assistant, held his current title from 2004 to '06, then took a year off from the role to coach the club's wide receivers. He resumed the director of player personnel role in 2008.
Caserio joins Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Lake Dawson, Dolphins assistant GM Brian Gaine and Tampa Bay Buccaneers director of player personnel Dennis Hickey in the race. The Dolphins brought back their other candidates this weekend, speaking with Gaine on Friday, and both Dawson and Hickey on Saturday, the team confirmed.
The Dolphins are the only team in the NFL with a GM vacancy after Jeff Ireland and the team parted ways in early January, ending Ireland's six-year tenure. With the Reese's Senior Bowl wrapping up Saturday, teams will fully dive into draft preparation. It's likely Miami will have its top personnel man in place soon.
