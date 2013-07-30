Nick Barnett works out for Washington Redskins

Despite leading the Buffalo Bills in tackles last season, veteran linebacker Nick Barnett was released with a failed physical designation in February.
The nature of Barnett's injury was never revealed, though he was limited by a knee issue late in the season.
A source who spoke with Barnett told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport the linebacker will visit the Washington Redskins after spending the past few months getting healthy.
If signed, Barnett would provide depth at inside linebacker behind starters London Fletcher and Perry Riley.
Barnett was one of the few bright spots on a Bills run defense that allowed 5 yards per carry last season. On the flip side, no 4-3 outside linebacker surrendered a higher passer rating on passes into his coverage, according to ProFootballFocus.com.
Barnett's weakness in coverage makes him a better fit in a 3-4 defense, such as Jim Haslett's in Washington. Now that he's healthy, though, Barnett might have suitors beyond the Redskins.
UPDATE: Barnett visited the Redskins on Tuesday and was set to take a physical, according to The Washington Post.