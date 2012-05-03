NFLPA's DeMaurice Smith in New Orleans, consulting

A day after the NFL issued a season-long suspension to New Orleans Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma and three other players for their roles in the Saints' "bounty" scandal, NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith was in New Orleans, according to The Times-Picayune.
Smith's visit involved him consulting players about the league's discipline and their path forward, according to newspaper. In addition to Vilma, Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita was suspended three games, Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Anthony Hargrove will miss eight games and Saints defensive end Will Smith was hit with a four game suspension.
Smith's trip also comes at the same time the league held a conference call with former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White, who earlier Thursday told NFL.com's Steve Wyche that her independent review showed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was well within his right to come down as hard as he did on the four defensive players.