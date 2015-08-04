NFLPA releases Tom Brady appeal testimony in court filing

NEW YORK -- The public now has more information to decide whether New England quarterback Tom Brady was truthful about deflated footballs.
The NFL Players Association released the 457-page transcript of his June testimony in the deflated balls controversy in a filing Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. In it, Brady denies tampering with footballs in the AFC championship game, or telling anyone to.
His testimony occurred in an arbitration hearing before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Goodell last week decided to uphold a four-game suspension of Brady issued by a subordinate.
The league asked federal Judge Richard Berman last week to find that the NFL acted properly. Berman has ordered Brady and Goodell to appear before him next week. He has strongly urged they settle.
Brady was suspended after it was found that the Patriots had used deflated footballs in the AFC title game.
