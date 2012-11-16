NFLPA plans to reiterate desire to have neurologists at games

"Independent experts on the sidelines would make the situation worse, unless they had a baseline exam on each player," Ellenbogen said. "No one knows the players as well as the athletic trainers, period. Having said that, some teams already have neurosurgeons on the sidelines. Having a doc show up just for a game takes away the all-important baseline exam and continuity of care. It would be like getting operated upon by a surgeon who did not see you pre-operatively. Is that safer than having someone who saw you beforehand? The baseline is all-important in making an assessment if a player is OK after a hit."