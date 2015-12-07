NFLPA files response to NFL appeal of Tom Brady ruling

Published: Dec 07, 2015 at 12:46 PM

NEW YORK -- The NFL Players Association told a federal appeals court Monday that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was making a "sweeping grab for power" in the controversy surrounding Tom Brady's dissolved suspension, and a judge was right to reject his handling of the scandal.

Lawyers for the union made the claim in papers filed with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan. A three-judge panel will hear oral arguments in March before issuing a decision weeks or months afterward.

The appeals court is hearing the National Football League's appeal of a judge's ruling that nullified the league's four-game suspension of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The union said Goodell ignored the collectively bargained agreement between the league and the union when he upheld the suspension in July.

"It is a sweeping grab for power that is contrary to collectively bargained penalties," union lawyers wrote.

They said the league has for decades provided all players with hundreds of pages defining league policies including conduct detrimental to the game, with some penalties collectively bargained. Under "equipment violations," the union said, the league provides notice in bold, italicized type that "First offenses will result in fines."

The union has asked the court to uphold the decision issued by Judge Richard Berman just before the season began. Berman said the league's discipline of Brady was based on "several significant legal deficiencies," including that it failed to adequately provide notice that a lengthy suspension could result from deflating footballs.

Union lawyers noted that the NFL's investigation of deflated balls at January's AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts reached a conclusion only that it was "more probable than not" that two Patriots ball handling employees deliberately released air from Patriots game balls. The Patriots won, 45-7.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

