NFLPA files grievance over waivers for painkiller Toradol

WASHINGTON -- The NFL Players Association has filed a grievance against the NFL's clubs and its management council asking that team doctors no longer try to make players sign waivers before being prescribed the painkiller Toradol.
The NFLPA said Wednesday that if a doctor believes a player would "be placed at an unacceptable medical risk by using Toradol ... the team's medical staff should inform the player of that opinion and refuse to administer Toradol. The NFL club physician should not administer Toradol and require that a player sign a waiver of liability before doing so."
According to the union, the NFL management council "assured the NFLPA ... it would instruct its clubs that they could not ask players to sign such contracts. However, it has, to this point, refused to give the same directions to team physicians."
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the league has not seen the grievance and would not comment immediately.
