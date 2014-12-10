NFLPA: Adrian Peterson wants to play this season

With only three games remaining on the Minnesota Vikings' schedule, the clock is ticking on Adrian Peterson's chances of playing again in 2014.
As Peterson awaits a ruling from arbitrator Harold Henderson on his appeal, the suspended running back has made it clear he wants to get back on the field.
"He's told us he wants to play this season," union executive George Atallah said Tuesday, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Peterson's football situation differs from that of Ray Rice in one important fashion: Unlike Rice, Peterson is under contract with an NFL team.
Now that rookie Jerick McKinnon is out for the season, the 6-7 Vikings could certainly use a back of Peterson's caliber in the prime of his career.
The question is whether the organization would welcome him back for just two or three games in a social climate that has changed drastically since the last time Peterson suited up.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has reported the Vikings' football people would like to see him play in Minnesota again.
