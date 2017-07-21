NFL wrapping up its investigation into Ezekiel Elliott incidents

The same woman called police on Elliott in Feb. 2016 in Florida, where the former Ohio State star was training for the NFL draft, alleging she suffered shoulder pain when Elliott pushed her up against a wall. In March 2017, Elliott was seen in videos and photos pulling down a woman's shirt and exposing her breast on the roof of a Dallas bar during an early St. Patrick's Day parade. And just this past Sunday night, Elliott's name surfaced in media reports in connection with an assault allegation at a Dallas bar.