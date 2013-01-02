NFL will look at New York Jets delaying media session

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that their season-ending news conference will take place on Jan. 8. The only problem: The season ended Dec. 30.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told the New York Daily News that the league will look into if the Jets are violating the NFL's media policy. League rules require a season-ending news conference within one week of the end of the season. Next week's Jets presser is set to include coach Rex Ryan and owner Woody Johnson.
Ryan reportedly left town on a "mini-vacation" as the Jets figure out what to do next. Ryan has come under withering criticism in New York for ducking out on his media responsibilities after the end of the season.
Ryan will remain as head coach and be paired with a new general manager. His absence in New York this week indicates that Johnson is leading that charge.
UPDATE: The Associated Press reported that the Professional Football Writers of America lodged a complaint with the NFL about the Jets situation.
"We have been assured the league is looking into it," PFWA president Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News told The AP. "We'll await word from the NFL."