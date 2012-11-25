NFL will discuss change of challenge rule in coming days

The NFL's review of the rule that bit the Detroit Lions in Thursday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Houston Texans could start as early as this week.
According to two league sources, the NFL's competition committee is considering organizing a conference call in the coming days -- the committee is certain to discuss a change at some point; it's a matter now of when -- to amend the rule that prevents reviews when coaches throw the challenge flag after scoring plays and turnovers. One league source called a potential in-season change "possible but not necessarily likely."
There is some thought that coaches will be more judicious for the rest of the season, given the high-profile and costly nature of the incident involving Lions coach Jim Schwartz, whose challenge-flag throw negated the Lions' right to have Texans running back Justin Forsett's touchdown run reviewed during the game.
The competition committee generally is against changing rules in-season for competitive-balance reasons but reserves the right to do so in extreme cases.