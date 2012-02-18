NFL will allow 250 fans to attend combine

After fans were given the chance to witness the madness of Media Day and Radio Row firsthand during Super Bowl week, this month's scouting combine will be the NFL's next event to open its doors to the public.
Shifting the tone of what was once a mostly off-limits soiree, the NFL will allow 250 fans to take a gander at the nation's top draft prospects as they work out for scouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, The Indianapolis Star reported.
You want in? Fans are being asked to register at 1iota.com, a site that will help hand-pick the lucky 250. Those selected will be allowed to watch quarterbacks and wide receivers strut their stuff on Feb. 26.
The site lists the following message to those seeking tickets:
"The NFL is looking for real, die-hard fans to be a part of this exclusive first-time-ever opportunity. This is a casted event so we are requiring you to upload a photo and recommend that you include a short essay ... as to why you should (be) one of the lucky 250 NFL Insiders selected to attend the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine."
About those photos, fear not: The league isn't aiming to field a crowd of 250 hotties. The pics are being used to prevent tickets from landing in the wrong hands.