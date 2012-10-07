Around the League

NFL Week 5 injury roundup: Rob Gronkowski in pain

Published: Oct 07, 2012 at 03:11 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Aaron Hernandez is the New England Patriots tight end we figured could lead the injury roundup on this Sunday morning to start Week 5. Instead, we're talking about Rob Gronkowski.

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com reported that Gronkowski is "dealing with significant pain" during the last two weeks. A lingering hip injury limited the number of snaps he has taken in practice this week.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Bill Belichick and his staff are actually more concerned about Rob Gronkowski from a health perspective (than Hernandez)," Reiss writes.

NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer reported that Gronkowski's pain is managable and he's "walking without a hitch."

Hernandez is a game-time decision for Sunday's showdown with the Denver Broncos, although he's considered unlikely to play. Gronkowski likely will play, but this is a story to keep an eye on for future weeks.

Here are other injuries we've been tracking Sunday:

  1. Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Dwight Freeney is active after missing a few weeks with an ankle injury.
  1. The New York Jets listed wide receiver Stephen Hill (hamstring) and tight end Dustin Keller (hamstring) as doubtful for Monday night against the Houston Texans. Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is not playing with a stacked deck.
  1. Texans running back Ben Tate (toe) is listed as questionable against the Jets, but coach Gary Kubiak expects him to play.
  1. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt (ankle) is not expected to suit up against the Minnesota Vikings despite being listed as questionable on the injury report.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers stars James Harrison, Rashard Mendenhall and Troy Polamalu are all active as expected. The Steelerstweeted Harrison and Polamalu will start.
  1. Cleveland Browns wide receivers Travis Benjamin and Mohamed Massaquoi are out, as expected.
  1. Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon is active.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers expect to have running back Brandon Jacobs active for the first time all season.
  1. The good news: New York Giants secondary starters Antrel Rolle and Corey Webster are active. The bad news: Seven starters are inactive for the Giants. (Although we already knew that would be the case.)
  1. James Jones will start for Greg Jennings at wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers. Mike Neal is active off suspension for the first time all season.

