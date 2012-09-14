Around the League

Presented By

NFL Week 2 injuries you need to know

Published: Sep 14, 2012 at 03:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

We handle the biggest stories throughout Friday on Around the League. The rest goes right here, in the most popular injury report that knows everything is amazing.

  1. The Arizona Cardinals officially listed John Skelton (ankle) as doubtful. No one told team president Michael Bidwill, who confirmed the obvious on the radio this week: Kevin Kolb is starting. Coach Ken Whisenhunt said Friday that he still "has hope" Skelton will play despite his ankle sprain and not practicing all week. Secondary stars Patrick Peterson (groin) and Adrian Wilson (ankle) are questionable, but expected to play.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin are both expected to play despite being listed as questionable. Maclin is a game-time decision against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremiah: Key matchups in Week 2

Daniel Jeremiah has Week 2's top battles, including Ray Lewis vs. LeSean 

McCoy and Peyton Manning vs. Matt Ryan. More ...

  1. Cincinnati Bengals running back Bernard Scott (questionable, hand) has a good chance to return to the lineup after returning to practice this week. He'll share the load with BenJarvus Green-Ellis if he plays.
  1. The Dallas Cowboys remain without nose tackle Jay Ratliff (ankle). Fellow interior defensive linemen Jason Hatcher and Josh Brent played well against the New York Giantslast week.
  1. Good news for the Seattle Seahawks. Offensive tackle Russell Okung (knee) is questionable, but practiced fully on Friday. Sidney Rice (knee) is probable despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. Rice did not look right last week against the Cardinals.
  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to be without key players: Running back Rashad Jennings (knee), defensive end Austen Lane (foot), and linebacker Daryl Smith (groin) are all out. Starting cornerback Derek Cox (hamstring) might be back, but he's doubtful.
  1. The Kansas City Chiefs' Tamba Hali is back from suspension, and the Chiefs will probably have their best cornerback Brandon Flowers (foot) available for the first time since OTAs. Bad news for the Buffalo Bills.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts still might be without wide receiver Austin Collie after his concussion in the preseason. The Colts said he was cleared to play earlier in the week, but now he's listed as doubtful. The team's best pass rusher Dwight Freeney (ankle) will not face the Minnesota Vikings.
  1. The New Orleans Saints get their best cornerback, Jabari Greer (groin), back in the mix. Look for him to be matched up plenty against our good friend Steve Smith.
  1. New York Jets starters Darrelle Revis, Bryan Thomas and Dustin Keller have all been "ruled out this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  1. The Steelers continue to list Rashard Mendenhall (knee) as having practiced fully, but he's listed as doubtful. They are playing it very safe with him. Linebacker James Harrison (knee) and safety Troy Polamalu (calf) are both listed as questionable. We'd be surprised if Harrison played. Polamalu sounds more up in the air after missing practice all week.
  1. Irreplaceable Oakland Raiders long snapper Jon Condo (concussion) is questionable. The Raiders signed a replacement in case he can't suit up. (Fear not, Travis Goethel.) The team will have wide receiver Denarius Moore available after he missed all of the preseason and Week 1. He's probable. Starting middle linebacker Rolando McClain (ankle) is questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.
  1. Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas (concussion) will be out. Newly signed wide receiver Anthony Armstrong (hamstring) is doubtful. And yet 7-11, Chris Hogan, remains closed.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get wide receiver Arrelious Benn (knee) back in the lineup this week. He's probable. Running back LeGarrette Blount (neck) will also play after some mystery surrounding his status earlier in the week.
  1. Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker (left shoulder) will start despite being listed as questionable. Wide receiver Nate Washington (calf) is a lot shakier. The Titans should have Kenny Britt back in a limited role.
  1. Washington Redskins No. 1 wideout Pierre Garcon (foot) is a game-time decision. We feel comfortable calling him No. 1 based on the first quarter of last week's game against the Saints and his contract.
  1. The Detroit Lions remain thin in the secondary. Safety Louis Delmas (knee) and top cornerback Chris Houston (ankle) are doubtful. Rookie cornerback Dwight Bentley (concussion) is out.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ted Ginn (ankle) and running back Brandon Jacobs (knee) are both listed as questionable, but we doubt either will play after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Thanks for reading Around the League and congratulations for making it this far. You are a true diehard and a football hero.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW