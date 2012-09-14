NFL Week 2 injuries you need to know

We handle the biggest stories throughout Friday on Around the League. The rest goes right here, in the most popular injury report that knows everything is amazing.
- The Arizona Cardinals officially listed John Skelton (ankle) as doubtful. No one told team president Michael Bidwill, who confirmed the obvious on the radio this week: Kevin Kolb is starting. Coach Ken Whisenhunt said Friday that he still "has hope" Skelton will play despite his ankle sprain and not practicing all week. Secondary stars Patrick Peterson (groin) and Adrian Wilson (ankle) are questionable, but expected to play.
- Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin are both expected to play despite being listed as questionable. Maclin is a game-time decision against the Baltimore Ravens.
- Cincinnati Bengals running back Bernard Scott (questionable, hand) has a good chance to return to the lineup after returning to practice this week. He'll share the load with BenJarvus Green-Ellis if he plays.
- The Dallas Cowboys remain without nose tackle Jay Ratliff (ankle). Fellow interior defensive linemen Jason Hatcher and Josh Brent played well against the New York Giantslast week.
- Good news for the Seattle Seahawks. Offensive tackle Russell Okung (knee) is questionable, but practiced fully on Friday. Sidney Rice (knee) is probable despite missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. Rice did not look right last week against the Cardinals.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to be without key players: Running back Rashad Jennings (knee), defensive end Austen Lane (foot), and linebacker Daryl Smith (groin) are all out. Starting cornerback Derek Cox (hamstring) might be back, but he's doubtful.
- The Kansas City Chiefs' Tamba Hali is back from suspension, and the Chiefs will probably have their best cornerback Brandon Flowers (foot) available for the first time since OTAs. Bad news for the Buffalo Bills.
- The Indianapolis Colts still might be without wide receiver Austin Collie after his concussion in the preseason. The Colts said he was cleared to play earlier in the week, but now he's listed as doubtful. The team's best pass rusher Dwight Freeney (ankle) will not face the Minnesota Vikings.
- The New Orleans Saints get their best cornerback, Jabari Greer (groin), back in the mix. Look for him to be matched up plenty against our good friend Steve Smith.
- New York Jets starters Darrelle Revis, Bryan Thomas and Dustin Keller have all been "ruled out this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- The Steelers continue to list Rashard Mendenhall (knee) as having practiced fully, but he's listed as doubtful. They are playing it very safe with him. Linebacker James Harrison (knee) and safety Troy Polamalu (calf) are both listed as questionable. We'd be surprised if Harrison played. Polamalu sounds more up in the air after missing practice all week.
- Irreplaceable Oakland Raiders long snapper Jon Condo (concussion) is questionable. The Raiders signed a replacement in case he can't suit up. (Fear not, Travis Goethel.) The team will have wide receiver Denarius Moore available after he missed all of the preseason and Week 1. He's probable. Starting middle linebacker Rolando McClain (ankle) is questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.
- Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas (concussion) will be out. Newly signed wide receiver Anthony Armstrong (hamstring) is doubtful. And yet 7-11, Chris Hogan, remains closed.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get wide receiver Arrelious Benn (knee) back in the lineup this week. He's probable. Running back LeGarrette Blount (neck) will also play after some mystery surrounding his status earlier in the week.
- Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker (left shoulder) will start despite being listed as questionable. Wide receiver Nate Washington (calf) is a lot shakier. The Titans should have Kenny Britt back in a limited role.
- Washington Redskins No. 1 wideout Pierre Garcon (foot) is a game-time decision. We feel comfortable calling him No. 1 based on the first quarter of last week's game against the Saints and his contract.
- The Detroit Lions remain thin in the secondary. Safety Louis Delmas (knee) and top cornerback Chris Houston (ankle) are doubtful. Rookie cornerback Dwight Bentley (concussion) is out.
- The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ted Ginn (ankle) and running back Brandon Jacobs (knee) are both listed as questionable, but we doubt either will play after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday.
