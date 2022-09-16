NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

A juicy note from NFL Research: The Patriots' 20-season streak without an 0-2 start is the fifth-longest in NFL history and longest such streak that began after the 1970 merger. That streak ends Sunday in Pittsburgh, with the Patriots falling to 0-2 for the first time since 2001. And there won't be a Super Bowl in store at the end of this season like there was back in '01. Sorry, Pats fans: Times have changed.