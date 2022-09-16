NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule).
Tua Tagovailoa logged his eighth career game with a 100-plus passer rating last week in a win over the Patriots. His highest passer rating ever, 122.3, came in a Week 9 win at Arizona back in his rookie campaign of 2020. Well, he tops that mark this week -- comfortably. With this year's upgraded supporting cast, Tua records a perfect passer rating Sunday against a Ravens defense that gave up nearly 400 yards of offense to the Jets in Week 1.
A juicy note from NFL Research: The Patriots' 20-season streak without an 0-2 start is the fifth-longest in NFL history and longest such streak that began after the 1970 merger. That streak ends Sunday in Pittsburgh, with the Patriots falling to 0-2 for the first time since 2001. And there won't be a Super Bowl in store at the end of this season like there was back in '01. Sorry, Pats fans: Times have changed.
Davante Adams was -- unsurprisingly -- the apple of Derek Carr's eye in the season opener, with the pair connecting 10 times for and 141 yards, while Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow combined for 100 receiving yards. This week, though, the veteran QB gets Waller and Renfrow involved early and often, as they double their combined yardage from last week and each score a TD.
It didn't work out for Jalen Reagor in Philadelphia. Now, after being traded to Minnesota last month, the former first-rounder returns to Philly on Monday night to face the Eagles. Reagor's revenge! The wide receiver scores his first touchdown since Week 7 of last season.
Full NFL Week 2 schedule
Thursday, September 15
Sunday, September 18
- Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo)
Monday, September 19
- Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN Deportes)
- Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN Deportes)