NFL Week 1 bold predictions: A.J. Brown has Terrell Owens-like debut with Philly; pair of rookies shine

Another year, another season of hope at the quarterback position for the Colts. However, the Matt Ryan era starts just as the team's 2021 season ended with the Texans pulling off the biggest upset of the weekend -- dropping the Colts to 0-9 in Week 1 since 2014, per NFL Research. Houston's second-year QB Davis Mills outplays the veteran and rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr. justifies his lofty draft status with an interception in his first NFL game.