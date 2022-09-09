Bold Predictions

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: A.J. Brown has Terrell Owens-like debut with Philly; pair of rookies shine

Published: Sep 09, 2022 at 11:09 AM

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 1 schedule).

Nate_Burleson
Nate Burleson

Aaron Rodgers is the back-to-back MVP for a reason. He picks up right where he left off with a casual five TD passes against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, and rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is on the receiving end of two of those throws. Looks like Rodgers may have found his new guy.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

Another year, another season of hope at the quarterback position for the Colts. However, the Matt Ryan era starts just as the team's 2021 season ended with the Texans pulling off the biggest upset of the weekend -- dropping the Colts to 0-9 in Week 1 since 2014, per NFL Research. Houston's second-year QB Davis Mills outplays the veteran and rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr. justifies his lofty draft status with an interception in his first NFL game.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
DeAngelo Hall

The Dolphins' defense dominates the Patriots with four takeaways led by Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland. The win over Bill Belchick's Pats kicks the Mike McDaniel era off in style. 

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

A.J. Brown has a Terrell Owens-level debut with the Philadelphia Eagles. In case you forgot, the Hall of Famer hit paydirt three times in his first game with Philly in 2004. On Sunday against the Lions, Brown goes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Yeah, this trade was worth it. 

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

The Bengals went to work this offseason overhauling their offensive line after Joe Burrow was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL in 2021. Replacing four of their five starters along the offensive front from Super Bowl LVI pays off big time, as the Steelers, who led the NFL in sacks a year ago, don't record a single one in their Week 1 matchup at Paul Brown Stadium. 

