NFL watching MLB playoff scenarios for Raiders' game

The Oakland Raiders and Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics share O.co Coliseum. So when the A's eventually clinch their playoff spot this season, scheduling concerns will arise.
Around The League reached out to the NFL league office to check on whether there are plans to change the Raiders' schedule in the coming weeks.
"We are monitoring baseball playoff scenarios," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. "If there is any change to our schedule, we would announce it at the appropriate time."
The game in question: Oakland's Oct. 6 home date with the San Diego Chargers. CSN Bay Area reported the Raiders and Chargerswon't swap home dates in order to accommodate baseball's playoff schedule. The Raiders' game still might be moved to Monday night that week.
The schedule for the A's depends on their seeding. They either will need to host a game on Oct. 5 or Oct. 7, depending on how they finish the season. MLB and the NFL were unable to work out a compromise when dealing with the Baltimore Ravens' opening their season at home because of a conflict with the Baltimore Orioles.