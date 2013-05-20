NFL, union working on deal to move 2014 draft to May

The NFL's effort to change its offseason calendar is starting to make some progress.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Monday that the NFL and NFL Players Association are working toward a deal to move the 2014 NFL Draft to May. It likely would start as a one-year trial before deciding if the May move makes sense.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the likely target start date for the 2014 draft is May 15. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sets the date of the draft, provided it's within the agreed-upon window. May 15 would be.
Pushing the draft back to May is something Breer reported two months ago. But it's probably happening in 2014 because of a scheduling conflict. The Radio City Rockettes show, "The Spring Spectacular," is scheduled to be held at Radio City Music Hall in late April, when the draft usually is held.
"We're actually getting bumped by the Easter Bunny. They're going to have an Easter show. We'll be prepared for that," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month on "The Rich Eisen Podcast."
Rapoport reported that everything else on the NFL calendar probably would stay the same in 2014 at this stage. No other league calendar changes are yet agreed upon or imminent.
"None of that has been decided," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told Around The League in an email Monday.
The league also has considered moving the date of the NFL Scouting Combine and the start of the league year.
Breer reported that Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith still have not met to have serious discussions on moving the draft, although they've had some communication on possible calendar changes. Breer pointed out, though, that the NFL can move events like the draft without union approval, but it cannot change the start of the league year.