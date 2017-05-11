NFL, Twitter announce partnership to deliver live programming

Published: May 11, 2017 at 02:52 AM

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Football League and Twitter today announced a new multiyear deal to deliver uniquely packaged official NFL video and other types of content to fans around the world daily, year-round.

The NFL and Twitter, who have collaborated since 2013 through the Amplify program, will offer brands the opportunity to advertise on official NFL content created specifically for the Twitter platform. The deal breaks new ground in creative live programming and video-on-demand content.

Live Show

The NFL will produce a 30-minute live digital show that will air on Twitter five days per week during the NFL season. The program will be hosted by top NFL Network talent and will cover breaking news, game highlights, key storylines, fantasy projections, team power rankings, pre-game updates, and more.

Live Pre-Game Coverage

The NFL will utilize Periscope and Twitter to bring fans unique live pre-game access from each of its primetime game windows, as well as other key match-ups during the season. From player warm-ups to sideline interviews, the NFL live broadcasts will give fans the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience on game days.

Video Clips

The NFL will continue to program a full slate of highlights, breaking news and analysis, and fan favorites like "Throwback Thursday" (#TBT) to keep its fans in-the-know on everything NFL. From gameday to historical content, Twitter is the place for NFL fans.

"Twitter continues to be an important partner in accessing millions of highly engaged fans on digital media," said Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer for the NFL. "We have every expectation that the new daily live show, produced by NFL Network and featuring some of our top analysts, will quickly become some of the most popular programming on Twitter."

"We are very excited to offer football fans around the world even more content on Twitter from the NFL," said Twitter COO Anthony Noto. "This new multiyear collaboration will bring compelling live studio programs that discuss what's happening in the NFL, unique behind the scenes live broadcasts before games, and the best NFL highlights to Twitter, alongside the real-time NFL conversation."

