NFL TV rights fees reportedly to increase 60 percent

As if the television power the NFL wielded already wasn't clear, the league is on the verge of renewing its TV deals with all of its broadcast partners. The deal is expected to result in rights fee increases of more than 60 percent across the board.
Sports Business Journal, citing multiple sources, reported each of the network broadcasts will pay an average of at least $1 billion per year for the rights to air NFL games. SBJ reported the combined financial windfall from the deals with CBS, FOX and NBC is expected to be valued at more than $24 billion over the next eight years.
The current deals end after the 2013 season, while the new agreement would run through the 2021 season and is expected to be finalized later this month, according to SBJ.
Once the new rights deals are finalized, SBJ reported the NFL could generate close to $7 billion annually in national media revenue starting in 2014. That figure -- obtained by combining the deals with CBS, FOX and NBC with ESPN's "Monday Night Football," DirecTV's "Sunday Ticket" and other ventures along with the league's intention to shop its Thursday night package -- represents a 64 percent increase over the $4.28 billion the league received annually from the national media.
SBJ reported the new contracts could be ready for a vote by next week's owners meeting in Dallas.