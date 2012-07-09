NFL training camp schedule released; Cardinals first up

The dead zone of NFL news will end in two weeks -- July 23, to be exact -- when the Arizona Cardinals become the first NFL team to report for training camp, according to the official schedule released Monday by the league.
The Cardinals have a small head-start because they're playing in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The New Orleans Saints -- who also will play in the game -- report July 24. Veterans from other teams start to arrive July 25, before the final two teams -- the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears -- report July 29.
Don't read too much into when players show up. They are allowed to arrive a set amount of days before their first preseason game. Eighteen teams will hold training camp at their home facility.
To conclude, get your family time in now while you can. We're almost out of the football news desert.
UPDATE:* According to Buffalo general manager Buddy Nix Bills rookies reported to training camp at the team's facility on July 9. They will later join the veterans at St. John Fisher College on July 25.