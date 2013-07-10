'NFL Total Access' recap: Will Chiefs or Eagles have better 2013?

Did you miss Wednesday's edition of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Chiefs vs. Eagles
Donovan McNabb was conflicted but believes that a stable offensive line and LeSean McCoy will lead to a solid Philadelphia Eagles offense and a quick improvement for his former team. Shaun O'Hara took the other side and feels Andy Reid will turn around the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ryan, Stafford or Romo?
O'Hara believes Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan is the most valuable to his team. He pointed out that Matthew Stafford has only one winning season. McNabb agreed, saying that even though Ryan has a lot of weapons, he's still been able to evolve and become a perfectionist.
32 in 32: Vikings
McNabb believes the Minnesota Vikings must become more balanced to go deeper into the playoffs. Even though Adrian Peterson is the team leader, he doesn't believe it is enough without a passing attack to keep defenses honest. McNabb feels Christian Ponder took a step back in 2012, but also believes that Ponder will open up the field this year. McNabb believes the Vikings will not reach their 2012 record but will only regress a little, perhaps ending 9-7.
Lewis on Jaguars
Marcedes Lewis said that practice has been energetic and fun under new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley. Lewis believes quarterback Blaine Gabbert was put into a tough spot out of college and dealt with maturity issues, but he also feels that Gabbert puts a lot of pressure on himself and will be ready for the start of the season.
Locker poised to make leap?
McNabb chose Tennessee Titans QB Jake Locker. He expects Locker's passer rating to rise to around 85 or 86. He believes that with tight end Delanie Walker joining the team, the Titans will able to throw down the field more.
Biggger impact in 2013
McNabb picked Wes Welker over Danny Amendola because Welker joins two dominant receivers with the Denver Broncos in Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker. They also dicussed Reggie Bush versus Steven Jackson, Anquan Boldin versus Percy Harvin and Dwight Freeney versus Osi Umenyiora.
