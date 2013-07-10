'NFL Total Access' recap: Will Chiefs or Eagles have better 2013?

McNabb believes the Minnesota Vikings must become more balanced to go deeper into the playoffs. Even though Adrian Peterson is the team leader, he doesn't believe it is enough without a passing attack to keep defenses honest. McNabb feels Christian Ponder took a step back in 2012, but also believes that Ponder will open up the field this year. McNabb believes the Vikings will not reach their 2012 record but will only regress a little, perhaps ending 9-7.